The Jordan City Council Monday night voted to update city staff pay to better reflect the market and establish a more equitable scale. Some council members, however, are concerned the plan takes a significant bargaining chip off the table as the city enters union negotiations later this month.
"I don't see how we put ourselves in a better bargaining position by approving this now and then negotiating after, in two weeks," Councilman Jeremy Goebel said. "...This only hurts us by approving it and then coming back later."
The updated pay scale is based on a job rating and market study conducted by Baker Tilly, a tax advisory firm, over the course of six months. The process updated all city job descriptions for the first time in three decades, then ranked the jobs with the goal of developing an equitable pay grade hierarchy. Wages were then compared to those of jobs in cities of similar size and location.
The new plan has 19 grades and each grade has nine steps. The grades are all 6% different and the steps all reflect a 3% wage increase. Increases do not include cost of living allowance adjustments. Councilman Jeff Will questioned the automatic pay increases between the nine potential steps for each employee (not all start at the first step).
"We're going to be handing out 3% salary increases just by showing up for work for a year," Will said.
But only five positions, well below the starting step of the new plan, will see more than an average 1.71% increase in the first year. Those five positions will see an average 7.44% increase in the first year. This amounts to an average employee increase of 2.44% in the first year.
The city was faced with several options on how to implement the plan. In order to balance the city budget, the personnel committee recommended the council approve a graduated implementation of the plan (option 2), costing the city $49,418 this year (the city budgeted $50,000 for increases in 2020).
"It gives the employees potential to earn more equitable wages as compared to like positions but allows the city time to implement the new pay plan," City Administrator Tom Nikunen said in a council memo.
Three council members — Goebel, Will and Robert Whipps — voted against approving the plan Monday night. All three cited concerns about upcoming negotiations with the city's three employee unions. Nikunen said passing the payment plan allows the city to show in negotiations that it's committed to providing the equitable pay it can afford at this time.
"We can also say there's no guarantee we'll approve option two, or option one — or that we do anything," Goebel said. "I'd rather give Tanya (Velishek) the ability to use this as a negotiating tool when she goes in."
Councilman Bill Heimkes said the unions already have access to the market study, but Goebel said there is no guarantee the city will approve the increases if they hold off until after negotiations.
Whipps said he would support implementing the plan before union negotiations if the city was assured the negotiations would be limited to cost of living adjustments.
"It makes little sense to me to pass this today and then they still are going to pull the blanket out from underneath you and bring all this stuff back up and you're going to be negotiating salaries and cost of living," Whipps said.
The council voted 4-3 to approve the plan, with Goebel, Will and Whipps opposed.