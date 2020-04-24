Three days after hundreds of protesters lined up outside the governor's mansion in St. Paul to demand that Minnesota's stay-at-home order be lifted, the Jordan City Council voted against drafting a letter calling for the reopening of businesses.
The topic was brought up by Councilman Jeff Will at the April 20 meeting of the city council.
"I thought it would be prudent to put a letter together, supporting our local businesses and send it on to the governor and hopefully we can get this shutdown process sped up a little bit," Will said.
Councilman Jeremy Goebel supported the idea and suggested that businesses be reopened in phases. Will gave an example of Nathan's Barber Shop, which he said could be opened to one client at a time.
"I'm not saying we need to open it up 100%, it's definitely a serious thing, but at the same time there needs to be more of a balance and right now there isn't," Goebel said.
Councilman Terry Stier said he liked the idea but was unsure whether relaxed rules would be observed properly.
"If we would know that people would follow the rules and keep their social distancing still in hand — yeah let's go ahead and open it up," Stier said.
"However, there's a lot of people that don't follow these rules"
Councilwoman Amanda Schuh and Mayor Tanya Velishek, both of whom are nurse practitioners at Fairview clinics, opposed the idea, citing public health concerns.
"You have to have a balance between economics and human life and I for one will not put myself in politics against human life," Velishek said.
Schuh said she's in support of a bipartisan approach that uses data to determine how to go about reopening businesses in phases once it's deemed safe.
"It's too soon," Schuh said. "Let's work on our plans moving forward and follow the direction of our other governments and do the best we can here, which we have."
Councilman Robert Whipps said that in situations like this he relies on the knowledge of experts.
"What they're saying now is it needs to be a little bit longer and then we need to phase in," Whipps said. "...It's going to hurt, it's going to take a while to recover from this, but I don't see another couple weeks doing a tremendous amount more damage than what has already been done."
Both Whipps and Councilman Bill Heimkes acknowledged the hardships businesses are facing, but ultimately decided to hold off on supporting the letter.
"I just hate to say it, but let's give it a little more time and see where we're at," Heimkes said.
The council voted 5-2 against drafting the letter, but most council members said they'd be open to returning to the topic at their next meeting.