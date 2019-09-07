Increased foot traffic across Aberdeen Avenue, from Bridle Creek to the Stonebridge housing development, has led the Jordan City Council to consider installing a rectangular rapid flash beacon at the crosswalk.
City Administrator Tom Nikunen has received four requests for improved crossing conditions since the opening of Grassmann Park on Aug. 17. The park is located on the south end of Stonebridge, so residents of Bridle Creek have to cross a 55 mph segment of Aberdeen Avenue to reach the park.
Given the city's limited financial resources, the city council voted Sept. 3 to wait until 2020 to pursue the Aberdeen Avenue improvements, with the hope of bundling it with other projects. The improvements include an rapid flash beacon, an ADA pedestrian ramp and an overhead light at the intersection of County Road 61 (Aberdeen Avenue) and Prospect Point.
"You could make a determination that its just not appropriate fiscally to make those improvements at this time and just wait to get them estimated in June 2020 for a larger project," City Engineer Mike Waltman said.
The lowest cost estimate received by the city was $79,197. That price may be lower when included with other city improvements next year.
Other possible improvements
The crossing has been a concern of the city's safety committee since February, when discussions began with Scott County. In March, the city's engineering firm, Bolton and Menk, recommended a rapid flash beacon system be implemented at the intersection of Prospect Pointe Road and Aberdeen Avenue.
The county requested the city consider alternative routing instead, suggesting a pedestrian crossing that would install a large box culvert under County Road 61.
County staff also suggested a trail along County Road 61. The trail, they said, would serve as a direct route to Grassmann Park instead of the existing sidewalk network within the Stonebridge development. The reasoning behind this option was that pedestrians may not use the existing, less efficient sidewalk network and instead walk along the Aberdeen Avenue shoulder.
The cost of the box-culvert crossing is $740,400 and a trail along Aberdeen Avenue would cost $221,900, according to safety committee estimates. The installation of a rapid flash beacon system was quoted at about $35,000.
In August, Scott County indicated it would permit the city to install a rapid flash beacon, provided both parties monitor the crossing afterward to determine if a trail should also be installed in the future.