After a year of mostly online and hybrid learning, the Jordan High School Class of 2021 was able to have an in-person graduation ceremony Saturday evening, May 29.
Friends, family and district staff gathered outside on Ames Field at 8 p.m. to honor the end of a years-long educational chapter for their graduates.
“These students have endured a year like no other,” commented Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson in a speech during the ceremony.
High School Principal Jeff Vizenor commended students for their academic achievements. Out of the roughly 145 graduates, 25 maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.5 and 3.79, earning them honors; 16 achieved high honors, with a GPA between 3.8 and 4.0, and 13 had highest honors with a GPA above 4.0.
Vizenor also noted that students in the class were heavily involved in activities from band and choir to theater and athletics.
“I can’t find a class that I will probably ever love more than this group,” Vizenor said.