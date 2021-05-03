Each year since 1974, the Jordan Commercial Club has hosted the Distinguished Service Award, or DSA, Banquet, which honors individual Jordanites for their service to the community.
Honorees in three categories — Outstanding Young Jordanite, Outstanding Agriculturalist and Distinguished Service — were nominated by the community, and recognized at an April 22 ceremony at the Ridges at Sand Creek.
This year Jayme Pekarna-Olsen was named Outstanding Young Jordanite. Tim Krueger was presented the award for Outstanding Agriculturalist.
Bruce Hunstad received the Distinguished Service Award.
The Jordan Commercial Club meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. For more information, visit jordancommercialclub.org.