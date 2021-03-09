A 2009 expansion of the Jordan Fire Department included the addition of a workout room to be used by firefighters.
Now, the issue of who should get access to the facility is on the table.
However, at the March 1 Council meeting, City Administrator Tom Nikunen brought it to the council’s attention that the department had been asking him to issue individual fobs to family members of firemen, which was against current policy.
The main issue with issuing fobs to family members is the lack of a clear public purpose for use of city funds, Nikunen said.
Fire Chief Greg Pekarna shared at the meeting that allowing both family members and retired firemen to use the workout space was indicative of the family culture surrounding the fire department.
Several members of the council are current or former firemen who echoed a need for spouses, who give much of their time and energy to the department when their spouse signs on to be on-call.
Ultimately council members decided to revisit the issue after “taking the temperature” and drafting a strong statement of public purpose.
