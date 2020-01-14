The Jordan City Council last week stood by its Nov. 4, 2019 decision to remove Jeff Will from all committee assignments, despite the councilman’s pitch to regain his long-held spot on the planning commission.
“I’m deeply disappointed,” Will said at the end of the meeting. “For those of you who don’t know, I was on the planning commission before I was ever a member of this council. The work that I’ve done on that commission, through four or five planners — what just happened is we just lost a lot of continuity and knowledge of why things are the way they are.”
The council voted to remove Will from his committee assignments for the remainder of his term after reviewing the findings of a staff complaint lodged against Will in August.
The complaint, which was investigated by Frank Madden of Madden, Galanter, Hansen LLP, a Bloomington law firm, alleged that Will engaged in a private discussion with an employee — making inappropriate statements and asking personal questions that made the employee feel uncomfortable and intimidated — and used offensive language prior to an Aug. 6 city council meeting.
The November resolution stems from a previous investigation into Will’s conduct. In March 2019, city attorneys reviewed a complaint of “abusive communication” from Will toward a city employee. Following the investigation, the council voted to remove Will from the personnel committee and prohibit him from one-on-one contact with city employees for the rest of 2019.
When the council took up 2020 committee assignments at their Jan. 4 meeting, Will’s name was not on any initial assignments presented to the council. As councilmembers ironed out the final assignments, Will asked that he be placed on the planning commission, city-township planning and annexation committee and the developer and property negotiations committee.
“Those are the three I was on and I don’t see my name on any of them at the moment and I’d like to have by previous assignments back,” he said.
Mayor Tanya Velishek explained that the council voted to remove Will from those committee assignments last year. Will said that statement was inaccurate.
“The motion was to ask me to step down, it was not for removal, and that’s in the minutes,” he said.The approved Nov. 4 minutes state that councilman Terry Stier made a motion that the council “have Will step down from the Planning Committee.” Council member Robert Whipps suggested another vote may be in order.
“Maybe we need to clarify that because I guess I can understand how you can think that ‘ask’ is ambiguous on that,” Whipps said. “I think it was the ‘Minnesota nice’ way of saying you’re being removed, we’re asking you to step down or whatever it is. I don’t think it was meant in the literal sense.”
Council member Jeremy Goebel said the council could just approve the assignments without Will on any committees, rather than renewing and clarifying the previous decision. Will objected and made his case for the planning commission seat.“It is the council’s duty also to pick the best qualified person for those committees,” Will said. “I’m not disparaging anyone else’s qualifications but the fact that I’ve been on it for 10 years and hold an industrial permit and residential building permit in this town I think makes me the best candidate for understanding the planning commission.”
The council voted 6-1 to approve the assignments with Will absent from all committees. Will was the sole nay vote.
Mayor Tanya Velishek led the council with the most assignments, 13 (that includes two mayor associations), followed by Whipps, Goebel and Amanda Schuh at six appointments each. Council member Bill Heimkes was assigned to three committees and Stier was assigned to four. Goebel was appointed as acting mayor, with Whipps serving as the alternate.