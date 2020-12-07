The Jordan Dazzle parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 5, but the seventh annual rendition looked much different than ever before.
This year, to follow guidelines, organizers held a different kind of event, referred to as the "Inside Out" parade. The cars of visitors “paraded” between the floats in the Jordan High School parking lot.
After initially trying to modify the route to keep it running as usual the Jordan Commercial Club, which organizes the event, had to come up with a new system.
Club President Jeff Hall said that after talking with local police about the plans and government restrictions, the reverse parade was, “the best option to keep people from congregating in certain areas.”
These same rules affected the number of floats from last year.
"Businesses that normally are in (the parade), are out this year because of some of those mandates," Hall said.
Gov. Tim Walz's state-wide restrictions also meant there would be an absence of some typical events, such as music performances by the Jordan Public Schools students.
The purpose of the parade and Commercial Club according to Hall is to provide, “a way to bring the community together and bring joy to everyone.”
Though the parade was happening differently than before, it didn’t stop the community from coming out in full support. The line of cars waiting to drive through the event went down the street and wrapped around Jordan Elementary School.
The floats in the “reverse parade” included local businesses, groups, and the town royalty for Jordan as well as the surrounding towns of Belle Plaine and Montgomery. Santa made his usual appearance to wave goodbye to guests as they finished the parade, and welcomed the coming of the holiday season. Volunteers were handing out candy gift bags for all the children that came through.
The next winter event being put on by the Commercial Club is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021. It is the “Mill Pond Masters” event held in Lagoon Park. For more information about these and other events coming up visit the Commercial Club's website at jordancommercialclub.org.