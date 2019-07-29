The faded “Welcome to Jordan” sign in downtown Jordan may soon get a fresh coat of paint if the city can reach an understanding with the building owner — who’s indicated she’d rather have the 30-year-old sign removed.
This summer, City Planner and Economic Development Specialist Nathan Fuerst reached out the building owner, Barbara Johnston, for a proposal to either removal or repainting of the sign. Fuerst said Johnston was not agreeable to repainting the sign and wants it removed.
The sign was painted in 1989 before Johnston owned the building, which is located on the corner of Broadway and First Streets. The project was spearheaded by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, which is now largely defunct.
Johnston solicited bids and came back to city staffers with a cost estimate of $4,800 to remove the sign. Work detailed in the estimate includes setting up and disassembling scaffolding, chemical preparation of the wall, chemically removing the paint, pressure washing and applying sealer.
A proposal for the city to cover the cost of removal was brought before the Jordan Economic Development Authority on July 23.
EDA chairman Ron Jabs said the cost of the project was “outrageous” for the city to pay with no clear benefit to the community.
“If we were getting something as a community for it, such as a replacement, I’d be right behind it,” Jabs said. “But to go in and privately fund this, especially at 100 percent — I’m not with it. I’m not on board.”
The benefits of removal are more apparent for Johnston, however, who is currently marketing the property for sale. One hangup she faces is that the sign is currently not in compliance with city code.
“It seems to me a big issue for the city to pay to get people in compliance with it’s codes, its a huge precedence issue,” EDA Vice Chairman Ryan Dahnert said.
“I think if we are going in there as a city, we are opening up a huge can of worms,” Jabs said.
EDA member Joe Thill was concerned the proposed method of removal would leave the building with a different colored section where the sign once was.
“It ain’t gonna match, you’ve almost got to do the whole wall,” Thill said.
Other members, including Thill, voiced support for covering the cost of repainting the sign rather than removing it. Fuerst said initial estimates to repaint the sign range between $3,500 and $4,800.
Ultimately, EDA members voted to table the proposal and direct city staff to talk further with Johnston about repainting the sign.