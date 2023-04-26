JES PTO Read-a-thon

Members of the Jordan Elementary PTO hold up a banner celebrating the record amount of money they raised for their read-a-thon.

 Photo courtesy of the Jordan Elementary PTO

The Jordan Elementary School PTO raised a record $30,950.56 for its annual read-a-thon, earning the students a book vending machine.

The read-a-thon happened during February, which is “I Love to Read Month,” and elementary school students read 102,022 minutes or almost 71 continuous days. The PTO’s goal for this year’s read-a-thon was $15,000, which was over doubled. Combined with its fall fundraiser, the PTO has raised over $60,000 for the year, a record.

Tags

Events