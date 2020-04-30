Families might be locked up during the COVID-19 outbreak, but that doesn't mean they can't come together to create something productive. Since shelter orders went in place, one Jordan-based family wrote, illustrated and started selling a picture book to help children cope with the pandemic.
"Stay at Home, Dog!" covers some of the biggest buzzwords that children are likely to pick up during the crisis, including kid-friendly explanations of social distancing, shelter-in-place and the increased importance of hand washing.
The book is written by Tristan and Danyelle Pollack, who were raised in Savage and Prior Lake, respectively. Tristan's parents, Julie and Rick, illustrated and helped develop the book. The project, Tristan said, was the product of being stuck in Jordan visiting his parents when the stay-at-home order was announced.
"We were in a good place here with family and we thought why don't we do a creative project together?" Tristan said. "We thought we could maybe do something to get my mom illustrating and we could do a children's book that could help kids have a more positive take about what's going on right now."
Over a few weeks, the Pollacks developed the idea, wrote the book, created the illustrations and started selling it on Amazon.
"We turned it around really fast," Tristan said.
Julie turned out to be an ideal fit for the project, having spent years as a graphic designer and illustrator before working as a school paraprofessional for two decades.
"I'm in classrooms all the time for the past 22 years so I've been in touch with kids for a long time," Julie said.
One of Julie's first suggestions was to focus the story on a dog, rather than a child.
"I thought kids don't really want to see kids in books, they want to see animals," Julie said.
The titular dog, Mable, is named after Julie's mother, who recently passed away at age 90. The back of the book includes a dedication to her.
"She used to do story times and was a reader in the library and a librarian," Julie said. "She always wanted to write a kids book and she would collect ideas."
Julie said picture books are an effective way to relay information to pre-K and early grade school aged children. At that age, she said, books can also foster social learning.
"I think it engages them, for kids who can't read, more with their family," Julie said. "They can ask more questions with their family. I think sometimes it helps give them comfort in this time where they're worried. It connects the idea that everybody is in this together, too."
In the first few days of sale, Tristan said, "Stay at Home, Dog!" received more than 500 orders. The Pollacks plan to donate all proceeds to local and national charities that help families effected by COVID-19.