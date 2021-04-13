The weekend of April 24-25, the Jordan Knights of Columbus will host a “Tootsie Roll Drive” benefiting local programs that help improve the quality of life for those with disabilities.
In particular, donations will benefit the Special Olympics, New Options and the Delphi House, Chairman Lance Krzmarcik said.
The Knights will be at Radermacher’s grocery store in Jordan on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will also be outside of St. John the Baptist Church after all weekend masses to distribute candy and raise support, Krzmarcik said.