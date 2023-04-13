Harmonix group 2023

The Harmonix a cappella choir of Jordan High School. They’re a co-curricular all-women’s choir that competes in the ICHSA.

 Photo courtesy of Harmonix

A run to regionals for a Jordan High School a cappella group has come to an end, but it did not come home without any hardware.

The group placed second out of 10 at its quarterfinal and advanced to the Great Lakes regional semifinal at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee. While the group didn’t place in the semifinals, ending its season, Harmonix did win the award for outstanding choreography for a fourth time. The group has won that award every year it’s competed in the semifinals.

