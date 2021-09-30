Jordan Public Schools (JPS) will host a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the Jordan High School (JHS) auditorium, 600 Sunset Boulevard.
Being honored in this ceremony will be five individuals with lifetime accomplishments in athletics and fine arts, and one athletics team, according to a Jordan Public Schools press release.
Individual participants will include:
- Sarah (Cecka) Fahning, class of 1992, for Athletics: Three-sport all-conference athlete at JHS in volleyball, basketball and softball. First Division 1 (University of Minnesota) women’s college athlete from Jordan.
- Richard Nash, class of 1968, for Athletics and Fine Arts: Former Major General for Minnesota National Guard Red Bulls. Played 10 years with the Jordan Brewers.
- Gerry Schmidt, class of 1965, for Fine Arts: Advertising Writer/Producer for 10 years for Daytons/Target/McDonalds. Wrote spots for Saturday Night Live (SNL). Author known as Laura Child, 35 books on New York Times best seller list.
- Fulton Weckman, class of 1959, for Athletics: Three-sport all-conference athlete at JHS in football, basketball and baseball. First Division 1 (University of Minnesota) athlete from JHS in any sport. 1959 State Amateur Baseball Tournament MVP as draftee for Shakopee Indians. Amateur pitcher for the Jordan Brewers.
- Jim Trapp, Coach from 1974-2000: Head football coach for 20 years with a 107-89 record. The 1983 Jordan Hubmen State Football Championship was Jordan High School’s first boys state title in any sport. Head Baseball coach for 9 years with a 110-60 record. The 1978 Jordan Hubmen State Baseball tournament appearance was the first team in any sport to qualify for a state tournament in JHS history.
The 1980 JHS Softball team will also be recognized as the induction class of 2020 in honor of the 40th anniversary of their state championship win. The 1980 softball team will be recognized as the first state championship team in JHS history, and finished with an undefeated season. Last year’s induction ceremony was postponed.
The induction ceremony for the five individual participants and the 1980 softball team will be open to the public. Following the induction ceremony, the Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at halftime of the Homecoming football game at Ames Field.