Jordan High School put the performing arts on full display last week, showcasing the school’s choirs and bands with a series of concerts.
First up were the vocalists, who played a pair of shows led by director Katie McKnight on Monday, Oct. 24. The Concert Choir, Bass Chorus, Treble Choir and A Cappella groups performed, along with a combined choir that opened and closed the show.
The instrumentalists, conducted by band director Logan Burnside, took the stage on Thursday, Oct. 27. Small-group ensembles opened the show, followed by the Jazz Band and Concert Band. Senior trumpeter Andrew Norberg was featured with the Symphonic Band, and the combined bands closed out the night.
The choirs will return to the stage for their winter showcase on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The bands will follow two weeks later, playing Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.