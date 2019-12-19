A group of Jordan homebrewers are spreading beer and joy this holiday season by brewing and sharing nearly a dozen hand-crafted beers with one another during the 12 days leading up to Christmas.
The Jordan Homebrewers Club has been around for two to three years and consists of about 15 active members who meet once a month at homes or in the Roet’s Brewery beer garden to share ideas, information and, most importantly, beer.
The idea for a member-brewed “beervent” (beer advent) calendar came from Matt Hennen, who, as a member of other beer enthusiast groups, participates in beervent calendars where members contribute their favorite beers of the year.
“You get 24 beers in 24 days,” Hennen said. “It’s an exposure thing. You get to experience all these different flavors and tastes.”
This year, Hennen brought the idea to the Jordan Homebrewers Club, with a creative caveat: the beers aren’t purchased, they’re member-brewed.
“Everybody that wanted to be in brewed a beer, or bottled something they had brewed, and then we came together and everybody got one of each,” club member Jeremy Glowicki said. “Each beer is assigned to one of the days coming up. There will be one for every day down to Christmas Eve from here on out.”
The 12 beers present a wide variety of styles, unique flavors and brewing methods. Hennen brewed a spiced holiday porter and Glowicki brewed a peated bière de garde — a French pale ale with notes of peat (the smokey flavor found in Scotch).
Greg “Cappy” Marchand originally set out to brew a dunkel — a very specific style of German lager — but it ended up sharing qualities of a bock (strong German lager), so it’s been dubbed a “dunkelbock.”
“Tim (Roets) has always told me you never name the beer until after you taste it because you can call it one thing and get another,” Marchand said.
Ryan Schuh successfully brewed a clone of Fat Squirrel, a special release beer from New Glarus Brewing in Wisconsin. To clone the beer, Schuh had to trust his and his fellow club members’ palates to identify specific flavor notes and exact styles of barley and hops used to brew the beer.
Tim Roets, an active member of the club who now does all his “home” brewing at Roets Brewery, selected a favorite craft beer to even out the number of brews.
Several members gathered together for an impromptu meeting last Thursday and cracked open the first beer: a barrel-aged barleywine brewed by Tim Ruzek. The malty, sweet variety takes considerable time to prepare and yields a high level of alcohol.
“This could cripple you because it doesn’t taste boozy and my guess is it’s in the 10 to 14% (alcohol) range,” Roets said, tasting the beer.
Feedback is collected in an online spreadsheet that members have access to.
“To me that’s the biggest thing,” Glowicki said. “I can do this hobby all alone, but talking to these guys and getting feedback from everybody — that’s an important part of it, too. I could do that by myself and keep making the same mistakes. The feedback is really valuable.”
The club currently has a desirable range of experience and expertise, Roets said. Some members specialize in fruit beer, others in barrel-aged brews, and some members are interested in ingredients and the agricultural side of things while others are more gadget-oriented.
“Everybody has their niche, but we get to share all of it,” Marchand said.
“That’s what I love about the club, it’s all inclusive to anybody who wants to try it,” Hennen said.
“There’s a lot of ways to express yourself through a glass of beer,” Roets added.
Roets said it’s the diversity and experimentation of homebrewers that leads the craft beer industry at a national level.
“The professionals follow the homebrewers because they screw up the 5-gallon batch time and time again until they figure it out and then it becomes a thing,” Roets said. “That’s how hazy IPAs came out — the hottest hoppy beer in the market — that came right from a homebrewers. The milkshake IPAs, the kettle sours, the pastry beers, the peanut butter beers — those all came from homebrewers.”
Roets himself has “upscaled” a couple of the club members’ award-winning brews and produced them at the Jordan brewery — but that usually isn’t the case. Experimentation and its unique results is one of the most exciting parts of homebrewing, but the downside is that the product is ephemeral.
“The challenge, as homebrewers, that we have, is being able to replicate a great beer again,” Glowicki said.
“It’s an agricultural product,” Roets said. “Take for example hops. In the perfect beer you made, you’ll never get those hops again unless you bought another 20 pounds and even then they’re a year older.”
For that reason, homebrewers are some of the most appreciative and mindful beer drinkers; and sharing their handcrafted brews — which may never be replicated — with a group of like-minded enthusiasts is one of the most rewarding Christmas gifts they could experience.
“Everybody sweated and brought the grain in and wrote a recipe.” Roets said. “That’s the coolest thing — that people are taking their spare time and making this thing for you and it turns out to be a beer you can drink and it’s delicious.”
Those interested in sampling the unique, hand-crafted local varieties made by club members can find some at the Mill Pond Masters Ice Golf Tournament in Jordan this February. Anyone interested in joining the Jordan Homebrewers Club can contact jordanbrewclub@gmail.com.