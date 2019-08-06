Jordan residents aimed to make a positive impact on crime and support the community by strongly participating in Night to Unite on Aug. 6.
The annual event was developed to bring awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Local residents organized block parties in 14 locations Tuesday night. Many parties were potlucks or cookouts, designed to promote a communal neighborhood spirit. Jordan police officers, firefighters, EMTs and public officials traveled to block parties to greet the community throughout the evening.