Plenty of kids had their Christmas lists fulfilled this year, but eight local Jordan children received a special bonus gift for simply sending St. Nick a list.
On Dec. 27, eight letters were drawn from the big red North Pole mailbox in Pekarna Park for $300 in prizes. Throughout the month of December, youngsters have been encouraged to drop their letters to Santa off at the mailbox and enter a gift card drawing sponsored by the Jordan Commercial Club and Pekarna Meat Market. City Administrator Tom Nikunen said the drawing has been going on for about five years.
"The first year we gave bikes and ever since we've given Visa gift cards so the kids can go out and buy their own things," Nikunen said.
Winners of the Commercial Club's $50 Visa gift cards this year were Autumn Stang, Mari Vourlos, Brennan Knight and Hannah Felten. Winners of the $25 Pekarna Meat Market gift cards were Alexis Welter, Nixon Welter, Nora Tousignant and William Habeck.
Read some of the letters submitted to Santa below. They have been lightly edited for clarity and spelling.
Jerrika: "Dear Santa, may I have one of your elfs? I would love that. I've always wanted one. Can you give me a girl elf please Santa? You can name it if you want. And the elf should be delivered before Christmas. Love, Jerrika."
Braydon, age 4: "I have been a troublemaker this year, I would really like it if you would still bring me a John Deere toy and Paw Patrol. Also toys for my dog Snickers, he likes treats too."
Paige, age 7: "I have some questions for you. Why do you have to go fast and why can we not see you when you come to my home? OK enough let's get started on what I want: chromebook and (unintelligible) and American Girl Dolls. I have two more questions for you what does Mrs. Claus look like and how do your reindeer fly and how do you come up the chimney and also I want an Ipad and a phone."
Caylee: "Deer Santa I would like you to bring a loft bed and an Iphone 6 plus. Also some face masks for bed and a white loft bed. But only one loft bed."
Jack, age 7: "I just want you to know I've been super good this year. I helped 1,000 people. I was hoping you could bring me a Vikings jersey."