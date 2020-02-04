Jordan is lending a hand to a neighboring city after an accident recently put a Carver plow truck out of commission.
The City Council approved an agreement Monday night to loan Jordan's backup plow and hauling truck to Carver for a few months while the damaged Carver plow is in the shop. It won't be repaired quickly, Jordan City Administrator Tom Nikunen said.
"It's going to take more than three months," he said. "The frame has to be bent back, and the box has to be readjusted and attached."
The 1992 Jordan truck is primarily used by the public works department for street sweeping in the summer and hauling snow in the winter.
"In the winter they try not to use it for more than that because the other trucks are better for plowing," Nikunen said.
Under the signed agreement, the lease will bring approximately $2,500 in revenue to Jordan. The money's expected to contribute to the truck capital fund to help defray the cost of future truck replacements.
"The terms of the lease are not an extremely high monthly charge but more than cover our estimated wear and tear," Nikunen said in a council memo.
Councilwoman Amanda Schuh asked city staff if Jordan has ever signed a similar leasing agreement with another city. Nikunen could not recall the city doing so.
"Typically people are real protective of their equipment, to be honest," Nikunen said.
Councilman Terry Stier asked Public Works Director Scott Haas if the department could operate without the truck.
"We'll be fine without that one, it's just for hauling ... it's just the matter of switching out a tailgate on a different truck to haul (snow)," Haas said. "It's not a big deal, and it's kind of nice to help out a neighboring community when they get themselves in a pinch like that."
Under the terms of the agreement, Carver's responsible for maintaining insurance and covering the cost of any damage. The council voted 6-0 to approve the agreement.