The back of Radermacher’s Fresh Market was filled with holiday hustle last week, as members of the Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department assembled 173 Christmas dinner baskets for local homes.
The baskets, filled with ingredients for a traditional holiday meal, were shipped to nine area churches later that night for distribution. The program, originally organized by Dale Oldenburg, has been around since the 1980s. His son, Tony, who has been the committee chair for the last 14 years, said the program is open to anyone.
“You don’t have to sign up or prove that you’re on hardship,” Oldenburg said. “If you’re struggling right now — whether its a good year or a bad year or you’re always struggling or if you’re just really having a tough month — all you’ve got to do is call one of the churches and come pick your bag up. Everybody struggles in life and we’re just trying to help people out a little bit.”
Recipients sign up in early December through local churches. The churches tally up the the meals and send a number of baskets to the Lions, maintaining the recipients’ anonymity. Money to purchase ingredients is raised at the Lions’ Breakfast with Santa fundraiser and other club activities throughout the year. Local organizations and businesses help cover the rest of the cost.
“Jordan Transformer has been very supportive over the years,” Oldenburg said. “Jordaness Lions have been very supportive, the Jordan Commercial Club helps us out, the American Legion, Hometown Bank helps us out, Radermacher’s tries to get us everything at cost or as cost-effective as they can — it’s whomever can help us out.”
On Dec. 17, several dozen Lions Club members and Jordan firefighters assembled the baskets in the back of Radermacher’s.
“We try to get those bagged, boxed up and delivered in an hour, hour-and-a-half. It’s mad chaos,” Oldenburg said.
The Jordan Fire Department provides butcher-grade turkeys and hams while the Lions fill out the rest of the basket with stuffing, corn, bread, beans, fruit, cake mix, jello and cookies.
“It’s the typical American Christmas meal,” Oldenburg said. “We’re just trying to help people get a smile on their face and hopefully Christmas is a little easier.”
Churches participating in the program this year are: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hope Lutheran Church, Church of Yahweh, Nueva Vida Church, Bridge Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Lydia Zion United Methodist Church and Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church. Sand Creek Baptist Church and Tree of Life Church have regularly participated in past years.