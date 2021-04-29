The intersection of Highway 282 and Creek Lane will get a facelift this summer when a new roundabout is constructed to improve the safety and flow of traffic throughout the area.
The Jordan Lions Club recently made a donation of up to $4,000 toward the cost of new benches that will be located by the roundabout once the project is complete.
Club President Nick Boyle presented the check to Mayor Mike Franklin last week in front of City Hall.
Construction on this project will continue throughout summer 2021. For more details, visit jordanmnengineering.com.