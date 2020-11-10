The Jordan Lions and the Jordan Fire Department will provide Christmas food baskets for Jordan families in need once again this Christmas season, according to a news release from organizers.
This Christmas project is run with support from local churches and donations from service organizations and individuals, the release said. The overall program is normally funded by the Lions “Breakfast with Santa” which was canceled due to COVID-19. Any donations are greatly appreciated.
To insure confidentiality, families wishing to participate in the Christmas Basket program should contact a member of the clergy from any Jordan church.
The Jordan Lions and Fire Department will deliver the food baskets to area churches in the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 15. The clergy will be responsible for the distribution of the food baskets.
For additional information or to donate to the Christmas Food Basket program, please call Lion Tony Oldenburg at Jordan Agency Inc. 952-492-6050.