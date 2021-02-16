A 22-year-old Jordan man was recently arrested and charged with 14 counts of child pornography offenses.
Juan Luis Rosales was charged in Scott County District Court Feb. 12 with seven counts of disseminating child pornographic work and seven counts of possessing child pornographic work after law enforcement found several videos of child pornography on devices he used.
According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 11, the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that nine files of child pornography had been uploaded from a user on Kik — a mobile messaging application — with an IP address that appeared to be from a residence in Jordan.
On Feb. 10, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents executed a search warrant of the residence, where they found Rosales, who initially denied ever viewing or accessing child pornography, and denied ever using a Kik account, the complaint said.
At the search, agents found 18 videos depicting child pornography on devices used by Rosales, according to the complaint. Four of those files identified known child victims confirmed by the NCMEC. The victims who appeared in the rest of the files have not been located and are unknown.
After further questioning, Rosales told law enforcement he did use the messaging app Kik, but only for adult images, adding he was sent unsolicited child pornography files. Rosales then told law enforcement he “sent a couple images to people, but only by mistake,” according to the complaint.
Rosales later admitted to “saving and deleting images for years,” but then changed his statement and said “it had only been for eight months,” according to the complaint.
The Minnesota BCA was the lead investigating agency on the case, and was assisted by the Jordan Police Department.
The most severe charges against Rosales carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.