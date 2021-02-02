A 30-year-old Jordan man was charged in Scott County District Court Feb. 2 with one count of possession of child pornography, a felony, after investigators allegedly traced child sexual exploitation material back to the man’s computer.
If convicted, John Mark Conable, could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Investigations into the matter began in 2019, but Conable was charged this week.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 10, 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two cybertipline reports that were submitted by Tumblr, a blogging website, regarding the positing of child sexual exploitation material images and video. The Tumblr user was identified by the username, “ALLABOUTUS011.” Tumblr said it had reviewed the material and the posting IP addresses indicated the images were posted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 29 of 2018. Tumblr submitted approximately 100 files to the NCMEC, which were investigated by the FBI.
An FBI special agent served subpoenas to Tumblr, Google, T-Mobile and Frontier Communications for the relevant IP address and account subscriber information, the complaint said. The results of the subpoenas traced the activity to Conable and his residence in Jordan.
On March 29, 2019, a federal search warrant authorizing the search of the Tumblr account was obtained. The special agent reviewed the materials and located the files reported to the NCMEC. The images were submitted to the NCMEC for comparison of previously identified victims of child sexual abuse. Two of the submitted images were determined to depict child victims. The photographs contained obscene imagery of prepubescent girls.
A federal search warrant was obtained for Conable’s address, the complaint said. The special agent from the FBI and a Jordan Police Department detective executed the search and several pieces of digital media were seized. During the search, Conable was interviewed. He allegedly acknowledged using the Tumblr account and said he did not post the materials, but saw them on someone else’s account and re-posted them to his account. Conable said what he saw was not clearly “child stuff” and it was “maybe questionable,” the complaint said.
A forensic examination of the seized media was conducted by the FBI Minneapolis office and revealed references to screen names using various iterations of “AllAboutUs.” The examination also revealed there were hits or references to Tumblr. No additional files were located on any of the seized devices.
An upcoming court date has not yet been set for Conable.