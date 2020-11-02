At an Oct. 13 meeting, the city planning commission reviewed the sketch plan for a new housing development in Jordan.
The Dakota Development, to be located just south of Highway 169 in St. Lawrence Township, will sit on a total of 227 acres, only 120 of which can be developed due to the natural land’s wetland and slopes.
City Planner Nathan Fuerst said this development could help fulfill several components of the city’s recently adopted 2040 Comprehensive Plan by “supporting neighborhood unity and cohesiveness while protecting the integrity of the natural environment.”
The developer, Hartman Communities, hopes to dedicate some of the natural land to park amenities that would be available to both residents who move into the development and the public.
President Terry Hartman said after working with city staff, the company is excited to finally be able to share the concept with Jordan residents.
The planned development features single-family homes of a variety of sizes and types. For a higher price-point, buyers who want a view of the local landscape would be able to purchase a home with a “natural overlook.”
“The demand today in Jordan and in much of the metro area is to meet the needs of young families starting out on their path of homeownership, as well as the retirees looking to downsize to single level “villa” homes,” said Hartman.
Given the range and high demand for different types of homes, flexibility was a must, Hartman said.
In total, the current concept plan calls for 389 homes in a variety of sizes.
The location would be especially ideal for those who have young children, as it’s close in proximity to Jordan Elementary School, said Hartman.
Hartman said one of the company’s goals is to incorporate the natural landscape as much as possible. Nearly one-half of the overall site would be dedicated as preserved woods, wetlands and wildlife habitat.
“The site plan includes trails, sidewalks and a large amount of parks and natural open space areas,” said Hartman. “The central gathering public park will be suited for some fun playground equipment, a dog park, benches and grills.“
The sketch plan review, which took place a couple of weeks ago, is one of the first steps in the entitlement process, which is where the developer is given the required approvals to move forward with their project, said Fuerst.
Throughout the coming months, Hartman Communities and city planners will continue to work together, providing feedback on the plans as they change and determining how to best meet the city’s goals, as outlined in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Construction on the Dakota Development would begin next summer, with a phased-out building period over the next ten years or so due to the size of the property.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 at City Hall.