The Jordan Police Department responded to a false threat of gun violence at a home on Millpond Drive Dec. 16.
A call was received Tuesday morning regarding a male with suicidal intentions who threatened violence toward other individuals inside the home, Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said.
Once police arrived at the scene, they determined the call was a spoofed report.
Empey said this was a case of "swatting," where a caller reports a fictitious event in order to harass involved parties, including police.
"It's a dangerous situation, and we need to respond to these calls," Empey said.
However, the heavy presence of police in the neighborhood caused unease among neighbors, leading Empey to create a Facebook post later in the morning to quell concerns.
"The neighborhood is 100% safe," Empey said.
On top of the distress an incident like this causes for neighbors, "swatting" puts a significant drain on police personnel and availability to others with valid law enforcement needs.
"It's a complete waste of police resources," said Empey. "There was no validity to the claims."
Now, police are pursuing a full investigation of the incident in attempt to identify the individual who filed the false report, and "seeking prosecution, if able, to the fullest extent," according to the post.