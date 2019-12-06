Jordan Police Department secretary and forfeiture coordinator Michelle Guscette was the subject of a Nov. 18 closed session by the Jordan City Council, City Attorney Brian Wisdorf revealed in response to a records request filed by the Jordan Independent on Nov. 19.
Following the closed session, which the council convened for "preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an employee," Guscette was given until 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 to submit her resignation. City staff was directed to issue a termination notice to Guscette if she failed to meet the deadline.
City officials did not immediately respond as to whether or not Guscette met the resignation deadline.
Guscette was a city employee for more than 16 years. In a 2015 interview, Guscette told the Independent she was responsible for records within the Jordan Police Department and the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force.
"Most of my duties include dissemination, retention and submitting information to the state and multiple parties," Guscette said in 2015.
Wisdorf said the final disposition has not yet occurred.