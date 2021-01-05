At a Jan. 4 meeting, Jordan City Council members voted to approve the purchase of a new police squad car to replace one that was recently damaged.
Insurance deemed the previous squad, which got into a crash in late November of last year, a total loss, Police Chief Brett Empey said at the meeting.
Empey reported that the police equipment from the old squad is reusable with the exception of the push bumper. The total cost of the new car including graphics, a push bumper and labor would come to a little more than $40,000.
Insurance paid out around $36,000 and $5,000 in proceeds from the recent sale by police of a 2014 squad car will cover the cost of the purchase, Empey said, meaning there will be no impact on the city’s general budget.