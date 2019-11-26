Jordan Public Schools are taking a precautionary step ahead of the expected weather by closing schools Wednesday.
The closure will mark the first weather-related one of the year and is built into the calendar as a "traditional" weather closure for all students, according to an announcement from the school district. That means Wednesday will not be a flexible learning day for grades 5-12. For grades 9-12 athletics and activities, coaches will communicate directly with participants and families regarding Wednesday plans.
Practices for Tuesday, Nov. 26 will continue as planned unless otherwise notified directly by coaches, the announcement said.
All Jordan Public Schools district affiliated after-school activities and athletics for middle school are cancelled on Wednesday. Preschool and Kids’ Company will also be closed on Wednesday. The CERC will be open for regular hours. For more information regarding our weather closure policies, please visit jordan.k12.mn.us/Page/867.
The southwest metro could see up to a foot of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is expected to "rapidly develop" across southern Minnesota after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, spreading northeast into central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall in the Twin Cities area between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.