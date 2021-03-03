The Jordan City Council decided to put a hold on next steps related to installation of two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations during its March 1 meeting.
The council had discussed the issue at earlier meetings, but ultimately decided against the measure, due to concerns over long-term viability and financial benefits.
The topic was brought up at the March 1 meeting by City Engineer Mike Waltman as part of the Engineer’s Report. Based on progress made on the project, Waltman asked the council to consider the next steps related to installation of EV stations in Jordan.
There were two proposed locations for the charging stations in Jordan — one option would be a station in the park-and-ride parking lot at Lions Park, and the other a city-owned parking lot just off of First Street East, behind The Pickled Pig.
Initial city investment in the project would total $90,000, or about $45,000 for each station including equipment and installation fees. City Engineer Mike Waltman said over 10 years the investment would break even, based on an average of 21 uses per week, where users are charged at $5 per use of the station with $0.30 for each additional minute.
Power for the stations would be supplied by an Xcel Energy pilot program Jordan is predicted to qualify for.
In general, Waltman said, if the project moved forward, it could attract EV owners to Jordan businesses, while also positioning the city to be ahead of trends in the auto industry toward EV manufacturing.
Xcel Energy estimates electric vehicle charging will grow up to 3000% in the next 10 years through their system, Waltman said.
Though councilors said they liked the idea of setting Jordan up to be ahead of the trend and of attracting people off the highway to contribute to Jordan business, they weren’t sure getting behind such a sizeable investment would pay off in 10 years.
Councilor Bill Heimkes said though he wants to help make the city a better place, he’s not sure an investment in EV stations is their place right now. Instead, Heimkes proposed that private investors might be better equipped to take on the project.
“Again, this doesn’t sound like me, but why does the city have to get involved with this?” Heimkes said. “I mean sure, we’re great people, but where we’re going to be in 10 years with this whole electric vehicle thing, I just question that, I don’t know if this is where we want to be.”
Other councilors shared similar concerns about whether the investment would pay off in the long-term for Jordan residents and the city.
Councilor Jerry Monyok pointed out that, while the draw for drivers on the highway to come into Jordan to charge their vehicles may be attractive, EV charging stations wouldn’t necessarily make Jordan a travel destination, nor would it attract a significant amount of people from the Twin Cities to make the drive.
Though the council decided to wait on moving forward with the project for now, they said they would remain open to a project like it in the future, keeping an eye out for potential grants or other sources of funding to make the investment pay off.
“Who knows if in one year, two years, five years, there might be gobs of taxpayer funded ... we might be punished for early action,” Mayor Mike Franklin said.
Monyok agreed it’s a “crystal ball” situation, where the outcomes are hard to predict 10 years in advance.
Though Franklin said he loved the idea of having the charging stations, the risk of $90,000 on the bet of making the city’s money back in year 7 only to have the equipment become more or less obsolete in year 10 was too big to take at the moment.
“I love the direction technology is going but I think right now it’s probably more of a fancy flashy toy than it is actually something that our city needs,” Councilor Matthew Schmitt said.