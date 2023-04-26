Credit Increase Jordan

From the left: Paul Steinman of Baker Tilly, financial adviser to Jordan; Morey Schaefer, Jordan’s finance director; and Tom Nikunen, City Administrator.

 Photo courtesy of city of Jordan

The city of Jordan’s long-term credit rating was upgraded from A1 to Aa3 by Moody’s, according to a press release from the city.

The higher rating will allow for more favorable interest rates for any bonded debt the city takes on. Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Jordan to Aa3 due to the city’s strong financial operations and outlook.

