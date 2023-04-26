The city of Jordan’s long-term credit rating was upgraded from A1 to Aa3 by Moody’s, according to a press release from the city.
The higher rating will allow for more favorable interest rates for any bonded debt the city takes on. Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Jordan to Aa3 due to the city’s strong financial operations and outlook.
According to the Moody’s report, the city’s management practices are considered good, which means that it budgets and invests conservatively. It also reflects that there is good communication between the City Council and city staffers, policies in place to maintain a positive budget balance and use of debt.
Jordan’s credit rating has steadily increased over time. Since 2001, Jordan has increased from Baa2 to Aa3. Moody’s has nine categories ranging from Aaa rating to C rating and each rating is then sub-rated one through three. A Baa2 reflects a moderate credit risk to investors. An Aa3 rating reflects a low credit risk and is a high quality investment.
The city financial adviser, Paul Steinman of Baker Tilly, said that this upgrade represents the hard work the city does to be good financial stewards, according to the press release.