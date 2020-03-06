Jordan High School senior Jamie Jablonsky was named champion of the Minnesota American Legion Oratorical Contest late last month, earning a $1,500 scholarship. Jablonsky now moves on to the national competition April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This is the third year Jablonsky competed in the Oratorical Contest. During the competition, contestants deliver memorized speeches, some as long as 10 minutes, related to the U.S. Constitution.
Finalists from seven districts across Minnesota qualified to compete at the finals on Feb. 29 at Anoka Post 102. Jablonsky was sponsored by Jordan Post 3 and was the winner of the Legion's 3rd District, which comprises of Goodue, Dakota, Rice, Scott, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, Carver and McLeod counties.
The biggest hurdle this year, Jablonsky said, was her own nerves. She overcame the nerves through lots of practice.
"I know my speech back to front, but when you are up there in front of everybody it can be a little nerve-wracking," she said.
Jablonsky participated in the American Legion's Girls State program last year, which teaches leadership and citizenship. She's also been active throughout high school in speech, student council and Normandale Community College's post-secondary enrollment option.
The last time a Minnesota student won the National Oratorical Contest was 2003, when Henry Shea IV of Wayzata took the title. He was sponsored by St. Louis Park Post 282. The contest has been in existence since 1938.
The 2020 national champion will receive a $20,000 scholarship.