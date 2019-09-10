Photo of the week

A look at the Heimatfest Classic Car Cruise lineup, from the sky.

 Submitted photo

Reader and avid local photographer Randy Monnens sent in this photo of the Classic Car Cruise lineup from Jordan’s Heimatfest celebration last weekend. Monnens captured the photo Sept. 6 with his P4P drone.

The 19th annual Classic Car Cruise was held Friday evening.

The Jordan Independent holds a weekly photo contest where we publish the best photos submitted by readers. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week, to editor@jordannews.com.

The prize? Getting the photo printed in the Independent and online. What could be better? So get snapping!

