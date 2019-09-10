Reader and avid local photographer Randy Monnens sent in this photo of the Classic Car Cruise lineup from Jordan’s Heimatfest celebration last weekend. Monnens captured the photo Sept. 6 with his P4P drone.
The 19th annual Classic Car Cruise was held Friday evening.
The Jordan Independent holds a weekly photo contest where we publish the best photos submitted by readers. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week, to editor@jordannews.com.
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the Independent and online. What could be better? So get snapping!