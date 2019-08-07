Kids by number

Seven kids line up, in order, at the Scott County Fair.

 Submitted photo

Reader Linda Beuch sent in this photo of seven kids lined up at the Scott County Fair — it was a fun way to keep track of the little ones.

“This is how we kept track of the kids at the Scott County Fair,” she said. “If a number was missing we knew which one we didn’t have.”

The Jordan Independent holds a weekly photo contest where we publish the best photos submitted by readers. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week, to editor@jordannews.com.

The prize? Getting the photo printed in the Independent and online. What could be better? So get snapping!

