Reader Denise Pass sent in a series of photos that captured cloud formations she found interesting in Jordan earlier this month. One of the photos was this one, featuring a wall of clouds over Jordan Middle School.
Pass captured the photos with her Samsung Galaxy 7 phone.
The Jordan Independent holds a weekly photo contest where we publish the best photos submitted by readers. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week, to editor@jordannews.com.
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the Independent and online. What could be better? So get snapping!