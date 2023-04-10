Jordan will once again be participating in No Mow May to help out pollinators and insects.
No Mow May allows homeowners to let their lawns grow out for the month of May in order to help pollinators and other insects emerge from their winter hibernation. By not mowing, residents can help populations of insects and pollinators whose populations have dramatically fallen in recent years.
“You can do it if you want, it’s completely optional,” City Administrator Tom Nikunen said during a Jordan City Council meeting last month.
The city will still be mowing parks and other city-owned lots. Additionally, vacant lots will still have the lawn mowing ordinance enforced; the waiver is geared towards homeowners who want to be environmentally conscious and help the local fauna.
The city is also looking into providing signs for households participating in No Mow May. Last year, the first year that Jordan did this, some residents called in about un-mowed lawns that were participating in No Mow May. The city hopes to avoid that potential problem this year.
Jordan’s lawn mowing code stipulates that residential, commercial and vacant lots and their adjacent boulevards must be mowed regularly, and are not to exceed six inches in length. Failure to do so can result in a citation from the city.
Residents who participate in No Mow May will have to mow their lawns by June 7, when the lawn codes are once again enforced. More information will be provided by the city about possible signage and other information sometime in mid- to late April.