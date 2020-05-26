Marine Corps veteran John Debnam ran about 285 miles from January to mid-May. On June 6, he plans to add 62 miles to that total.
Debnam has several running routes plotted throughout Jordan that he will use to complete a virtual version of Eagle Up Ultra — an annual Ohio-based endurance run that Debnam was supposed participate in before the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
"Even though I do other running events, this is the one I really, really look forward to," Debnam said. "We've got 900 people from around the country showing up to do this, and it's a big thing for Team RWB, which is a veterans support organization."
Debnam has long history of participating in events that raise veteran suicide and post-traumatic stress awareness. His journey to undertaking a 100-kilometer run in 24 hours, however, goes back much further.
A long road
Debnam first took part in the Eagle Up Ultra in 2018, days before undergoing weight reduction surgery. At 375 pounds, he completed 10 miles in the race's 24-hour duration.
"I was in tears when I finished after about 18 hours," Debnam said. "I was absolutely hurting."
Debnam started started exercising regularly after the surgery and returned to the race the following year almost 200 pounds lighter. That time he completed 35 miles.
"I didn't have enough time to get to 50 (miles), so I stopped, but I was in much better shape," Debnam said. "This year I set a goal of doing 100 kilometers — 62 miles."
When the cancellation news broke, Debnam was upset, but he decided to stand by his goals and complete the run locally.
"I didn't run for almost two weeks," Debnam said. "I really lost a lot of the drive. My goal was to do this, and when it got taken away because of COVID, I lost a lot of the motivation. That's when I decided to pull myself up and do it anyway."
For every mile that Debnam completes, he plans to donate money to veteran support organizations, most of which focus on PTSD and suicide prevention.
"You've got 22 vets a day killing themselves," Debnam said. "We lose more vets a year to suicide than we've lost in combat since 9/11. That, to me, is tragic. It's devastating."
Debnam isn't actively seeking donations for his run, but he said people can visit his Facebook event page – My Virtual Eagle Up Ultra — to find the organisations he is supporting. Debnam will also use the page to post updates after every lap.
He said the key to completing 62 miles in 24 hours is simple: Keep moving.
Debnam said the run marks a personal milestone, too.
"This is kind of a celebration, at least part of it. At 54, I've got a new lease on life due to the surgery and the weight loss."