Nan Brandtner has been decorating the grave sites of fallen soldiers at cemeteries around Jordan for almost two decades.
Her husband, Dave, is the Auxiliary Post #248 president and an Army veteran.
They, along with a small group of Jordan veterans and family members, traditionally gather the Friday afternoon leading up to Memorial Day weekend to place American flags at each headstone of the men and women who gave their lives in service to their country.
"This has always been a very humbling experience," Brandtner said.
Phil Schmieg is the commander of the Jordan VFW Veterans Honor Guard and an army veteran. He and his wife, Cheryl, have been participating in this community gathering for at least 10 years, Schmieg said.
Schmieg said over the years it's been increasingly difficult to get volunteers.
In the past, Jordan Boy Scouts have been able to help out, but not this year.
"People are busy, so it's OK," said Schmieg.
But between the small group of volunteers, they've got a system down.
Headstones are often marked to indicate that a fallen soldier lies there, said Nicole Brandtner, Nan's daughter-in-law and an Army veteran herself.
Schmieg said they've also got a list that can help them locate the grave sites.
At cemeteries around town, the group places a small flag in the ground in front of each grave marker as a tribute.
Extra flags for any graves that were accidentally missed are left around the flagpole at each cemetery, Nan said.
The group cleans up the flags a few days later.