A 22-year-old Jordan woman was charged in Scott County District Court this week with assault and obstructing the legal process after she allegedly threatened someone with a knife and then assaulted a police officer who arrested her.
According to court documents, Alecia Tyana Jackson, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, fourth-degree assault of a police officer, a gross misdemeanor and obstructing the legal process, also a gross misdemeanor.
If convicted of all charges, Jackson could face up to nine years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.
According to a criminal complaint:
Police were dispatched at 9:48 a.m. on April 15 to a residence on Chad Circle in Jordan where a reported assault with a knife had occurred.
Jackson believed a visitor to her home the evening of April 14 had stolen from her. Jackson took a knife and threatened to "beat her ***" to one individual and threatened to "stab every one of y'all," court records said. Jackson allegedly threatened one individual with a knife and strip-searched them while recording it all on Facebook Live.
After arriving in the area, officers saw a red car with a woman, Jackson, whom they recognized, leaning out the driver's side window screaming at them and recording them.
They tried to handcuff Jackson, told her she was being detained and instructed her to stop fighting, but she continued to struggle with police, scratching one detective's forearm, bicep and elbow. Eventually, several officers were able to handcuff and detain her.