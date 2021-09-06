Heimatfest, Jordan’s annual community celebration, will mark another year of local traditions this weekend with German-themed events planned for all-ages.
The festival runs Sept. 10-11.
Jordan resident Marylin Landila, who serves at the secretary on the festival’s Board of Directors, said the community is excited to reunite at this year’s celebration after last year’s events were impacted by the pandemic.
Heimatfest started officially in 1985, replacing an older celebration called Hub Valley Days. Heimatfest, which means homeland festival, celebrates Jordan’s German heritage.
Event planners have put together a full schedule of festivities, including many favorite events that’ve become a Jordan tradition.
Friday, Sept. 10The Classic Car and Cycle Cruise will be held in downtown Jordan. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with the cruise to start at 6:45 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at various booths. A family-friendly street dance will feature “IV Play” beginning at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11The “Run of the Mill” 5K is 8 a.m., starting at Jordan Middle School; and the family fun run starts at 9 a.m. at River Valley School. Pre-registration is required and can be made through Jordan Community Education, www.jordan.k12.mn.
A crowd favorite, the annual Heimatfest parade, will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Jordan. Come early and find a good place to enjoy the festivities. Kids are encouraged to bring a bag for collecting treats along the parade route.
Afterward the parade, festival-goers will rush over to Lagoon Park for the day’s events.
Heimatfest Bingo will be held at the Bingo Hall at 1:30 pm.
At 2:45 p.m., the best-dressed festival-goers will be awarded at the costume contest.
At 3 p.m., the Mayor’s greeting will be held along with the announcement of the medallion hunt winner at the River Bottom Stage. Also at 3 p.m., the Miss Jordan coronation will be held at Jordan High School.
The Beer Stein Holding Contest, an annual favorite, will be held at 7 p.m. The Kids Root Beer Stein Holding Contest begins a half hour prior.
Heimatfest will officially come to an end with a fireworks finale planned to begin at 9 p.m.
“Two lucky families get their names drawn from a barrel and get a roped-off section to watch the fireworks,” Landila said.
Winners will also be given a decorative prize basket filled with festival goodies.
The beer garden and food booths will keep running until Lagoon Park closes at 10:30 p.m.