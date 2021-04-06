Jordan’s annual Cinco de Mayo festival is on for 2021.
Back for its 36th year, the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though organizer Tanya Velishek said precautions such as social distancing, hand sanitizer and mask-wearing will be taken to ensure safety of attendees, the event will happen Saturday, May 8.
“The goal is to have a fun and safe event,” Velishek said.
The event will feature live music from Mariachi Internacional Minnesota, performances from traditional dancers and several food trucks.
It will spread across First, Water and Rice streets in downtown Jordan, an expansion from previous years to allow for more space between event-goers.
Velishek said the event provides an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of Jordan.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Jordan Food Shelf, which helps provide food, financial literacy services and medical services to the community.
“We’re excited that we’re going to be able to throw a celebration and be able to be as safe as possible, and be able to have music and bring the community together,” Velishek said. “It’s all about community — and celebrating our heritages and cultures, and bringing more of a sense of community to Jordan.”
Jordan Cinco de Mayo will take place at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 8 in downtown Jordan.
For more information and to stay up to date, you can visit the event’s Facebook page, bit.ly/3wy6A5w.