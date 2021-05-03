Jordan’s fourth-annual Cinco de Mayo festival will take place this Saturday, May 8 from 3-11 p.m. in downtown Jordan.
It will spread across First, Water and Rice streets and feature a variety of vendors and entertainment.
There will be featured performances from folkloric dancers, DJ Sonido Kallejero, Aztec dancers and Mariachi Internacional Minnesota.
From 8-10 p.m., Jaime and the Bearded Ones will perform at the Pickled Pig Pub, and Uncle Muskrat and the Jordan All Stars will perform at Roets Brewery.
Precautions such as social distancing, hand sanitizer and mask-wearing will be taken to ensure the safety of attendees.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Jordan Food Shelf, which helps provide food, financial literacy services and medical services to the community.
For a full list of vendors and schedule of events, visit the event’s Facebook page, bit.ly/3wy6A5w.