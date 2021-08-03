Jordan’s Heimatfest, an annual festival that celebrates the town’s German heritage is right around the corner.
As plans ramp up for the festival so does the yearly medallion hunt. The hunt’s rules have been released as has the first clue. Future clues are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Clue No. 1
Late one night, I gotupoutofbed
Took a track, but whoknowswhereitled
Moon and stars were shiningohsobright
Hid the coin by nature’sownspotlight
Two cars passed me asItrudgedalong
Gas-fed motors sangtheiroldsweetsong
In the dark, my printsweresometimeswet
That’s as close to rain as wearegonnaget
Not to worry, wateryoudon’tneed
Just to find the gold, oh,noindeed
Where it’s hid, is farfromdroughtorrain
But if it falls, wellthatwillbeapain
when you see Cluemeisterploddingby
Follow, follow, ifyoucanbuttry
Stealthy, sneaky, she’suptohertricks
Hid the dough beforeitmetthebricks
The rules
The rules are quite simple, it’s true
They didn’t just come from the blue
Don’t “read ‘em and weep”
These rules you should keep
And stick to them with your own glue
The first rule says where it shall be
It can’t be far up in a tree
It won’t have been drowned
Where public, it’s found
Above ground and easy to see
It’s Sunday and Cluemeister’s rest
A day that is muchly the best
Next week there’s a clue
T’will make your brain stew
But all’s well that ends well’s no jest
To learn more about Jordan’s Heimatfest celebration visit jordanheimatfest.com.