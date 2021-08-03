2017 Heimatfest Medallion
The hunt is on for the Heimatfest Medallion.

 File photo

Jordan’s Heimatfest, an annual festival that celebrates the town’s German heritage is right around the corner.

As plans ramp up for the festival so does the yearly medallion hunt. The hunt’s rules have been released as has the first clue. Future clues are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Clue No. 1

Late one night, I gotupoutofbed

Took a track, but whoknowswhereitled

Moon and stars were shiningohsobright

Hid the coin by nature’sownspotlight

Two cars passed me asItrudgedalong

Gas-fed motors sangtheiroldsweetsong

In the dark, my printsweresometimeswet

That’s as close to rain as wearegonnaget

Not to worry, wateryoudon’tneed

Just to find the gold, oh,noindeed

Where it’s hid, is farfromdroughtorrain

But if it falls, wellthatwillbeapain

when you see Cluemeisterploddingby

Follow, follow, ifyoucanbuttry

Stealthy, sneaky, she’suptohertricks

Hid the dough beforeitmetthebricks

The rules

The rules are quite simple, it’s true

They didn’t just come from the blue

Don’t “read ‘em and weep”

These rules you should keep

And stick to them with your own glue

The first rule says where it shall be

It can’t be far up in a tree

It won’t have been drowned

Where public, it’s found

Above ground and easy to see

It’s Sunday and Cluemeister’s rest

A day that is muchly the best

Next week there’s a clue

T’will make your brain stew

But all’s well that ends well’s no jest

To learn more about Jordan’s Heimatfest celebration visit jordanheimatfest.com.

