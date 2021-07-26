2017 Heimatfest Medallion
The hunt is on for the Heimatfest Medallion.

Can it be nearly that time already?

Jordan’s Heimatfest, an annual festival that celebrates the town’s German heritage is right around the corner.

The Jordan tradition takes place each year the weekend after Labor Day in September. The event boasts things like a car cruise, parade and the Run of the Mill 5K among many other things. The car cruise and parade are held in historic downtown Jordan while the remainder of the festivities are held at Lagoon Park.

As plans ramp up for the festival so does the yearly medallion hunt. The hunt’s rules have been released. Clues are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The rules

The rules are quite simple, it’s true

They didn’t just come from the blue

Don’t “read ‘em and weep”

These rules you should keep

And stick to them with your own glue

The first rule says where it shall be

It can’t be far up in a tree

It won’t have been drowned

Where public, it’s found

Above ground and easy to see

It’s Sunday and Cluemeister’s rest

A day that is muchly the best

Next week there’s a clue

T’will make your brain stew

But all’s well that ends well’s no jest

To learn more about Jordan’s Heimatfest celebration visit jordanheimatfest.com.

