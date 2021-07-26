Can it be nearly that time already?
Jordan’s Heimatfest, an annual festival that celebrates the town’s German heritage is right around the corner.
The Jordan tradition takes place each year the weekend after Labor Day in September. The event boasts things like a car cruise, parade and the Run of the Mill 5K among many other things. The car cruise and parade are held in historic downtown Jordan while the remainder of the festivities are held at Lagoon Park.
As plans ramp up for the festival so does the yearly medallion hunt. The hunt’s rules have been released. Clues are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
The rules
The rules are quite simple, it’s true
They didn’t just come from the blue
Don’t “read ‘em and weep”
These rules you should keep
And stick to them with your own glue
The first rule says where it shall be
It can’t be far up in a tree
It won’t have been drowned
Where public, it’s found
Above ground and easy to see
It’s Sunday and Cluemeister’s rest
A day that is muchly the best
Next week there’s a clue
T’will make your brain stew
But all’s well that ends well’s no jest
To learn more about Jordan’s Heimatfest celebration visit jordanheimatfest.com.