Jordan’s 2020 Heimatfest and Car Cruise is canceled due to COVID-19, event organizers announced last week.
The annual festival, celebrating the city’s history of German heritage, is typically hosted in Lagoon Park every September and features a parade, fireworks, car cruise, the Miss Jordan coronation, Run of the Mill 5K, brat-eating and hammerschlagen contests, food vendors and other activities.
“We understand how disappointing this is,” a July 14 Heimatfest statement said. “On the upside, we are exploring some alternative ways to celebrate our town, while keeping everyone safe in our community.”
Event organizers announced the annual medallion hunt will still be held. Details regarding the Miss Jordan Ambassador program and other possible events have yet to be announced.