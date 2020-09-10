Jordan’s local ambulance service has “greatly exceeded expectations” according to an update at a Sept. 8 Jordan City Council meeting.
Since it began operation in mid-April, 16 volunteer EMTs have taken 162 calls, 114 of which were emergency-type calls, said Director Darrel Radde. The “Jordan crew” alone has gone on 151 calls with 105 emergencies.
The City Council and Ridgview Ambulance Service reached an agreement in August 2019 for an ambulance to be stationed in Jordan. The nearest Ridgeview ambulance was previously housed in and dispatched from Belle Plaine. Jordan continues to receive service from the Belle Plaine ambulance, which remains the nearest advanced life support ambulance.
One major goal of the local ambulance service was to reduce response time to emergencies and improve safety for Jordan residents.
Between April 13 and Aug. 31, the average response time to an emergency went from 17 minutes to 12.3 for vehicles coming from Belle Plaine, and 8.42 from Jordan, which Radde said is a “significant” improvement.
“We’re feeling very good with the program,” Radde said.
Council member Robert Whipps said while the program has been successful so far, the city’s financial contribution will need to end at some point.
“At some point in time I think we need to come up with a plan of, ‘OK, once we hit this number of calls, Ridgeview’s cash-flowing it on their own, they’ve got their own ambulance and the city’s not going to have to contribute,’” Whipps said.
Whipps said while he knows Jordan is far from being ready to have a full-call volume ambulance, it is important to create some sort of plan of action.
“I’m not trying to express that this needs to be within a year or two,” said Whipps. “I’m not saying there’s not a benefit here but that’s one of my concerns.”
“I think it’s very successful,” said Mayor Tanya Velishek.