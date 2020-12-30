In many ways, 2020 has been a year of change for the city of Jordan.
This year, students found ways to learn outside the classroom and welcomed a new superintendent, while Jordan residents elected a new mayor and leadership for the city.
Despite all the unknowns, Jordanites still found ways to embrace the traditions that make Jordan, Jordan.
Here are some of the Jordan Independent’s top stories from the last year:
Jordan Public Schools make transition to distance learning
March
As coronavirus case numbers spiked in early 2020, Gov. Tim Walz signed an order temporarily closing Minnesota schools.
Former Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Matt Helgerson said at the time he saw the transition coming.
“It was just a matter of time, all we had to do was look at Europe and realize something was going to occur here,” Helgerson said in March.
March 30 of this year, Jordan Public Schools made the transition to full distance learning “until further notice.”
As the beginning stages of the public health crisis unfolded, school board president Deb Pauly commended administrators and staff on their work to prepare for the transition, particularly in terms of digital literacy.
“Believe it or not there are metro districts, such as White Bear Lake, that don’t have one-to-one devices and are really struggling,” Pauly said. “There are districts all over the state that are struggling with plans ... we are very fortunate to have the leadership and staff we have here.”
It was unclear in March just how long distance learning would last. Jordan schools adapted to a hybrid model at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year but as cases started to rise again in mid-November, students district-wide transitioned back to the distance model Nov. 23.
Though administrators said they are hopeful schools will be able to re-open in early 2021, no return date has been set as of yet.
Area residents continue to deal with flooding throughout the Minnesota River Valley
March
This spring residents of Scott and Carver counties near the Minnesota River Valley continued to experience flooding fears.
In mid-March the river crossing at Jordan was closed due to flood conditions, causing drivers to have to re-route through Belle Plaine or Chaska.
In comparison to flooding in 2019 which heavily impacted Jordan residents on the floodplain, especially those in Valley Green Mobile Home Park, this spring’s flood levels were calm.
In July Gov. Walz visited the Highway 93 improvement project in nearby Henderson where the Rush River has flooded with increasing frequency, which Mayor Paul Menne said has caused dangerous and inconvenient road blockages over the years.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Schmidt said less precipitation this winter could help prevent severe flooding this coming spring, but it’s difficult to predict at this point.
MN’s Largest Candy Store is among first local businesses to re-open
May
Amid ongoing statewide closures for “non-essential” businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan got the go-ahead to open for the season on May 8.
New safety and cleaning protocols had to be implemented, and five employees became the designated sanitizing crew during hours of operation. Only 200 customers could be in the store at a time.
“I don’t take being able to open lightly — I’m extremely appreciative of being able to open,” said Owner Robert Wagner at the time.
Candy store employee is fired after vulgar messages go viral
July
The night of July 23 an individual received a series of vulgar messages from the Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store Facebook account.
Though the store originally stated its account was hacked, the messages were later attributed to a store employee, who was eventually terminated.
“The screenshots showing the messages by no means reflect the views of the owners or the Jim’s Apple Farm family as a whole,” a company statement said. “We sincerely apologize that this event occurred and are in the process of determining action going forward.”
Superintendent shift
September
In May, Former Jordan Public Schools (JPS) Superintendent Matt Helgerson announced that he would retire from his role in the district in June 2020.
“The experiences that I have had in the Jordan School District have been extremely gratifying personally and professionally,” Helgerson said. “Jordan is the place where our children have grown up and have flourished. I’m grateful for the quality education they have received from some of the very best educators in the state.”
After seven years with the district, Helgerson stated he was leaving the role to work in a private sector job and improve work-life balance, but would continue to live in Jordan.
Following Helgerson’s resignation, the district began the search for someone to fill his absence in an interim capacity.
At the end of May, JPS hired Ranae Case Evenson, former director of elementary curriculum at Anoka-Hennepin School District, to begin work July 1 as interim superintendent until a full-time replacement for Helgerson was hired sometime in the 2020-2021 school year.
After receiving positive community feedback throughout her first few months, the district decided in September to hire Case Evenson as the new superintendent of the district, removing interim from her title and extending her contract by two years.
“When you have a passion, you can see that person’s passion,” said board member and treasurer Connie Hennen at a Sept. 14 meeting, “and I think we can see her passion in a really difficult time in education.”
A new approach to local traditions
September
Despite the pandemic, Jordan’s Heimatfest and the nearby Renaissance Festival still found ways to bring locals together, at least six feet apart.
Ren Fest was converted to a drive-thru Festival on Parade, where drivers could purchase food and memorabilia from their vehicles along a 2.5-mile route on the fairgrounds.
Meanwhile, a pared-down Heimatfest took place downtown in mid-September.
The event is a celebration of Jordan’s German heritage and usually features a car cruise, parade, fireworks and more.
This year the main events were downtown food trucks, fireworks, a Saturday morning 5k run and the traditional medallion hunt. Miss Jordan 2020-2021 Mackenzie Elsenpeter was also crowned over the weekend.
“We know it’s not the Heimatfest we all love,” said Karen Firle, one of the organizers. “But as a group we still wanted to do something. Give the community something to look forward to.”
Election year brings changes to Jordan council, school board
November
In addition to all its other oddities, 2020 was an election year, and on the local level results revealed Jordan residents were ready to move in the direction of something new, according to mayor-elect Mike Franklin.
Franklin, who ran on the platform of attracting new businesses to Jordan, ousted opponent and current Mayor Tanya Velishek by 638 votes, 52.01% over Velishek’s 32.6%.
“(The win) confirms what I have seen throughout my campaign and in the City Council races,” Franklin said. “Jordan wanted some change.”
In addition to a new mayor, new members Jerry Monyok and Matt Schmitt will join the council, along with incumbent Robert Whipps. Longtime council member Jeff Will, who also ran this term, was not re-elected.
On the school board, there were three seats open for election, filled by Molly Monyok, Sara Lehnen and current director Lauren Pederson.