When a kid is admitted into the Juvenile Alternative Facility outside Jordan, program director Eric Schultz said, one of the first steps is allowing them to feel like a teenager again.
“You’ll have a kid come in here who is angry and you’ll see they’re stressed and struggling to deal with their life,” Schultz said. “They’re not kids. They’ve had to make crisis management decisions and they’re not able to let that go so they can go back to growing and developing. After a period of time you’ll start to see smiles and see them joking around and you realize ‘I’m back to dealing with a teenager again.’”
Kids at the JAF may be in need of help, but that doesn’t mean they’re in trouble with the law. Last year, about half of the facility’s youth were referred from social services sources rather than corrections sources. Most of those kids find themselves at the JAF because they can’t safely return home, can’t find a foster home placement or had trouble at their previous foster home.
“Minimal-barrier youth would go back home or be able stay with their foster home,” program manager Bob Nelson said. “What we serve is the youth that (don’t) have a placement, so they’re going to have potentially more mental health issues, emotional health issues — more severe barriers.”
For the corrections population it’s just the opposite. The JAF is a non-secure facility that is home to non-violent, low-threat offenders. Many of whom are at the facility on a temporary basis while they wait for the court system to transfer them to a more appropriate long-term placement.
“Their barriers are more minimal, so if they get more violent or their crimes are more intense they’ll go to a secure facility,” Nelson said.
Setting goals
Once kids are admitted to the JAF for more than 10 days, they are enrolled in a “goal plan.” These plans are developed by the staff, placing agency and sometimes parents to ensure priorities are being addressed. Schultz said these plans are most effective when they focus on only a few core issues.
“You can’t have 15 things (in a goal plan) — none of us can change 15 things, but maybe if we can change one or two things that will be impactful to the other areas and improve the quality of the rest of their life,” Schultz said. “For some kids it may just be stabilization ... adolescents are pretty spontaneous, they don’t think things through necessarily.”
Most goal plans are in place to show kids are making strides in school and building positive social interactions, but Nelson, who became program manager in October, said he’d like them to affect deeper change.
“I want to see (youth) working more on their actual issues,” Nelson said. “For some youth who struggle to self regulate, the goal plan might be ‘when you’re angry how are you going to deal with that differently?’ ... The more you can work on what’s underneath the behavior, that is where you’re going to see change.”
‘These are good kids’
In addition to spending one-on-one time with JAF staff, the kids attend school five days a week and group therapy sessions. The JAF houses up to 16 kids. The average stay is 19 days, but Nelson said that can vary significantly.
“We get some kids in for a 36-hour hold, or a 72-hour hold, and then they’re gone to court or their foster home,” he said. “Then we have some kids who are going to be here 100 to 120 days.”
Nelson said the biggest misconception the staff battles is that the JAF is essentially a youth prison.
“These are good kids that have had one of the systems in their life broken down — their family system, the school system — you could get a transgender youth in here from a community that has not accepted that,” Nelson said. “It’s a non-secure facility so we’re not getting aggravated assaults or burglary or car theft, that’s not our population.”
Even without violent offenders, the work can be taxing just as often as it is rewarding. Nelson said the social services landscape is changing and there are less placement opportunities for kids, which puts even more pressure on the staff.
But he keeps faith in the difficult work they do — even if it takes time to bear fruit.
“We have an opportunity to change a youth’s life and I believe you change that by getting them to think, I don’t believe you do that by consequencing them. You have conversations with them and get them to think,” Nelson said. “And some of the work we do today may not kick until they’re 20 ... with youth there is always a hope.”