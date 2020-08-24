A juvenile is allegedly responsible for the recent spree of vandalism and damage throughout the Timberline housing develoment in Jordan, according to local police.
Between Sunday July 26 and Wednesday July 29, a suspect allegedly damaged solar panels, a political sign and slashed the side of five above ground pools.
"It appears a knife is probably being used to put multiple punctures in the side of these soft above ground pools," Police Chief Brett Empey said at the time. "Of course they drain out and they're useless once they've been cut. They're not just being cut once, it's multiple punctures and slices."
Empey said the vandalism has occurred overnight and hasn't spread outside the Timberline development, which is home to 173 residential properties.
The Jordan Police Department encouraged anyone with information regarding the incidents to call the department.
In a Facebook post, Jordan police said it will be requesting the Scott County Attorney's Office to file charges against the juvenile, who allegedly acted alone.
"We hope and believe this will bring end to the senseless damage from continuing into the future and that the residents of Timberline can now rest a little easier at night," the post said.