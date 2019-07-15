When four busloads of teens travel across state lines to attend a summer conference, the last thing many would expect is for them to volunteer some of their free time, but that's exactly what 237 visitors from Topeka, Kansas, did in Jordan on Wednesday.
The Topekans were visiting the Twin Cities for the 2019 Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Youth Gathering and decided to donate a few hours of their first day at the Hub of Jordan making sandwiches for the homeless.
"There are about 25,000 kids from around the country coming (to the conference) and this group said 'Why don't we make our first day a service day?'" said Terry Munoz, director of Side by Side Ministries, the local ministry that organized the event.
Munoz got in touch with partners at Good in the Hood, the Sandwich Project Minnesota and Hub of Jordan owners Linda and Kim Hanner. Together, the teens packed a whopping 3,500 sandwiches in three hours. Those sandwiches were distributed to 14 homeless shelters and food shelves across the metro.
"It teaches them serving skills and what it really means to be a follower of Jesus and do the things that Jesus taught us to do — which is really helping the needy and the poor and being a servant," Linda Hanner said.
The teens also collected hundreds of new to lightly worn shoes prior to their trip and donated them to Good in the Hood's "Shoe Away Hunger" program. Those shoes will be taken to underserved metro communities and sold for $5 for adults and $2 for kids.
"They (Shoe Away Hunger) used to just give away shoes, but they found that there wasn't a lot of dignity in that," Munoz said. "They found that people liked it better when they could afford to buy their family shoes."
The proceeds from the Shoe Away Hunger sales support local food programs. Munoz said the proceeds from last week's donations will feed about 1,000 people for one week.
"A pair of adult shoes will feed two people for one week," he said.
The teens have returned to Topeka, but similar service events could come to Jordan in the future. Munoz said he's been in talks to use the Hub space for more community service events — something the Hanners fully endorse.
"We've always had a heart for serving youth. We're here to serve," Linda Hanner said.
"We're looking at Jordan and Linda has that wonderful space out there," Munoz said. "It's just begging to be an area for young people to come and drop in. Right now we're working on putting together a plan for youth outreach."
Side by Side Ministries was founded by Munoz and his wife Kristine in 1999. The ministry is headquarted in Buffalo and organizes youth service activities in south metro communities.